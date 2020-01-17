|
|
Barbara Steele Weeks
Wilmington - Barbara Steele Weeks, age 80, a resident of Wilmington, died on January 17, 2020 at home. Barbara was born August 30, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA, to Joseph and Louise Steele. She was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School in Philadelphia and worked for Bell Telephone of PA, it was there where she met the love of her life, Nathan Weeks. Barbara and Nathan were married in 1962 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
Barbara stayed at home to raise her children until they were in school. Barbara enjoyed her work in retail, working at Strawbridge and Clothier, Pomeroy's, and Macy's. She enjoyed bowling and vacationing in Wildwood with family.
Survivors: her loving husband: Nathan Weeks; children: Donna Sell, Barbara Martin (Rob), Marylou Weeks-Reith (Tim), and Joe Weeks (Jeannette); 8 grandchildren: Larry Sell (Charnise), Steven Sell (Leighann), Tim Martin (Kimmy), Samantha Martin, Nicholas Reith, Brandon Reith, Joe Weeks, and Julia Weeks; great granddaughter: Lilly Sell. She is also survived by her twin sister, Louise (Bill), and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:30-11:45 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Wednesday at 12:00 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery, Greenville, DE. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Delaware Hospice for their kindness and care of Barbara. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Hill, 2nd Floor, Polly Drummond Hill Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020