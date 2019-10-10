Resources
Newark - Barbara Tori age 85, passed away on October 7, 2019 at Abbey Manor in Elkton, MD. She was a homemaker most of her life. Her joy came from her family and the needlework projects she worked on over the years. Barbara is survived by her husband, Louis Tori, daughter Lynn Darbes, sons Mike and Rick Tori, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Services and Burial will be private.

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
