Barbara Waldman McCafferty
West Chester, PA - Barbara Waldman McCafferty died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on November 15th, 2020.
The daughter of Mary Ford and Harry Waldman, Barbara grew up in Wilmington and attended Christ Our King elementary, Ursuline, and University of Delaware, where she graduated at the top of her class. While at Delaware, she worked tutoring in a women's prison, and for years maintained a correspondence with one of the women whom she tutored. After graduating, she worked for Catholic Charities and Highland elementary school, where she taught second grade. She married T. Warren "Buzzy" McCafferty in 1959 and had three children. After her children got older, she worked various jobs, along with serving as volunteer for the Junior Board. Her favorite job was serving as librarian and reading teacher for all eight grades at Saint Catherine's elementary, and she brought home countless funny stories starring her prized students.
She was known for her high spirits, her strong faith, her gift for making and maintaining wonderful friendships even into her eighties, her story telling, her dedication to her family and to a large extended family, her unique sense of humor and love of laughter, and her love for music; especially the music of her sons. She knew countless songs by heart and was nicknamed "The Human Jukebox" by her children after realizing that even in her eighties she would never run out of new songs to sing. She did beautiful needlepoint, was a great reader, a meticulous homemaker and cook, and a loyal lover of the Jersey shore.
A compassionate listener, Barbara understood suffering, having heroically endured a lot of pain in recent years, bearing through it all with remarkable acceptance, great bravery of spirit, and an innocent joy that inspired all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the excellent caregivers at Sunrise, especially those closest to her.
She is survived by three children; Jane (Patrick), David (Cheryl), and Matt (Linda); was "Nanny" to two grandchildren, Rosemary and Elias Lowe; and "Ocean Lady" to two step-grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan Lowe. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Ackerman; brother in law Joseph Ackerman; cousin, Michael Kehnast; her Ford cousins; sister and brother in law, Thomas and Christine Donnelly; and many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and friends.
There will be a celebration of her life when Covid lets up. In the meantime, if you'd like to make a donation to your favorite charity
in her name, we would love that. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com
.