Barbara Wallace
Barbara Wallace

Newark - Barbara Wallace, of Newark, DE, peacefully passed away at home on July 22, 2020 ending her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Barbara was born to Beatrice and James Clark in Pittsburgh, PA, moving to Delaware when her children were young. She spent many years raising her children and later shared her friendly approach and competent administrative abilities at Delmarva Power, International Reading Association and MBNA.

Barbara will be remembered for her giving heart, kindness, and compassion. She loved nature, had a passion for gardening and tending all animals visiting her yard, valued spending time with friends, and delighted in being part mermaid in and out of swim classes. Above all, she loved her family and was overjoyed to care for and spend time with her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her daughters Pam Wallace and Laura (Jason) Caine and her three granddaughters, Morgan Wallace, Natalie Caine and Jennifer Caine; her sisters Joyce (Bob) Junstrom and Carol (David) McAfee and her brother Jim (Laverne) Clark and many nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank the Helen Graham Cancer Center and Season's Hospice for their amazing support, care and treatment of Barbara.

At her request, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Helen F. Graham Center in memory of Barbara, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19702.

For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
