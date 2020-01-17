|
Barbara Whitman Hobbs
Barbara Whitman Hobbs passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. She was born April 15, 1922 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and married Charles L. Hobbs on June 15, 1946 in Boston. She lived most of her life in Wilmington, Delaware.
Barbara is survived by her 5 children: Chuck, Anne, Jane, George and Bill; and their spouses: Sandy, Roger, John and Anne; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Lynch; and her sister, Anne Anderson.
The main joy in her life was her husband and family. Her hobbies were playing the recorder and piano and singing since she was a child. She also enjoyed attending the Academy of Life Long Learning for many years.
Mrs. Hobbs will be interred privately at Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, MD.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020