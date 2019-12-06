|
|
Barry C. Hughes
Wilmington, DE - Barry Cloud Hughes, age 73, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Barry was born on St. Patrick's Day March 17, 1946 in West Chester, PA. He was the son of Cloud D. and Mabel F. Hughes. Barry's father passed away when he was young. His mother married Jesse P. Murdoch who raised Barry from 9 years of age. In August 1992, he married Patti Lafferty, daughter of Joseph and Betty Lafferty.
He graduated from Henderson High School in 1964 where he played baseball and soccer. In his senior year, he was part of the soccer team that won the PIAA State Championship. He attended Goldey-Beacom College from September 1964 to June 1966 graduating with an Associate of Arts degree in accounting and business administration. Barry enjoyed hunting and fishing and he played softball in the NCC Senior Softball League and in the Delaware Senior Olympics. He enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends telling stories and having a good laugh but most importantly he loved spending time with his grandchildren Hunter and Charlie who will remember him as "Pap".
In September 1966, he enlisted in the Army. After completing Army School for Radar and Computer Electronic Maintenance for Nike Hercules Missiles, he served two years on a Nike Hercules Missile Battery in Germany.
He was employed by Delta Airlines in October 1972 at Philadelphia International Airport, retiring after twenty-two years in 1994. In 1996, he was employed by Doherty Funeral Homes as a Certified Funeral Preplanning Consultant. He retired in June of 2017.
On April 23, 1985, he received his EA Degree and became a member of Granite Lodge 34. He received his FC Degree on May 21, 1985 and the MM Degree on June 1, 1985. He served as Worshipful Master of Granite Lodge 34 in 1990 and 2000. He was appointed Grand Sword Bearer in 1992, Grand Marshal 2003, Elected Junior Grand Warden 2009, Senior Grand Warden 2010, Deputy Grand Master 2011, Grand Master 2012 and Grand Treasurer 2013 to date. He took over as chairman of the Committee on Education, Leadership and Work in 2014, and was a member of the Wilmington Masonic Hall Co.
He is a Past Sovereign Prince and Past Commander in Chief of the AASR, Valley of Wilmington and received the 33 degree on August 30, 2005. He is also a member of NUR Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters, Brandywine Forest 20 TCL, RAM, Council and Commandery as well as a member of the Delaware Colonials Degree Team.
He is survived by his wife, Patti of 27 years, his twin daughters, Christine McKernan (Mike) and Lauren Sivak, his grandchildren, Hunter and Charlie, and his beloved dogs, Lulu, Mookie and Belli. He was predeceased by his sister, Anne R. DuMez (Ted).
Friends are invited to visit with Barry's family on Wednesday, December 11 from 4-7 pm at the Nur Temple Shrine, 198 S. Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE where a Masonic service will follow at 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Barry's memory to the Granite Corinthian Lodge, # 34, 1611 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.
To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019