Barry J. Bungo
Barry J. Bungo, age 59, passed away peacefully January 19, 2020 at Kent General Hospital in Delaware. He was born December 31, 1960 to Charles Bungo and Delores Pruitt.
He is survived by his wife, Michele; brothers Michael, John and Randy; sister Debbie; sons Christopher(Caitlyn), Seth(Addie), Brandon, and Barry; grandchildren Joey, Liliana, Kayley, Chelsea and Kaysea.
House of Wright in Smyrna, Delaware is taking care of his cremation.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020