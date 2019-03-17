|
Barry Rexford Mosher
Newark - Barry Rexford Mosher, age 81, of Newark, DE, passed away on March 11, 2019 at his home.
Growing up in Hamilton, NY, he was the son of the late Frederick Colvin and Alice Irene Mosher (née Harrison). He was a U.S. Veteran serving in the Army and was a Lieutenant for the Reserve Officers' Training Corps. Barry was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. He was a chemical engineer with Sun Olin Chemical Co. in Marcus Hook, and later was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed cooking in his spare time.
He is survived by his partner of 13 years Barbara Renz, son Christopher (Michelle) Mosher, daughter Nancy (Bil) Joseph, grandchildren Holly, Julia, Rebecca, Jerry, and lots of extended family.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Rd., Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019