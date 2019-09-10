Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
1422 Barclay Road
Barclay, MD
Resources
Barthenia Pandora Rochester

Barthenia Pandora Rochester Obituary
Barthenia Pandora Rochester

Dover - Barthenia Pandora Rochester passed away on September 2, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. A memorial service for Barthenia Pandora Rochester will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at Community Baptist Church, 1422 Barclay Road, Barclay, MD 21607. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
