Barthenia Pandora Rochester
Dover - Barthenia Pandora Rochester passed away on September 2, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. A memorial service for Barthenia Pandora Rochester will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at Community Baptist Church, 1422 Barclay Road, Barclay, MD 21607. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019