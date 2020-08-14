Bartholomeus "Bart" Hoogerbrugge
Wilmington - Bartholomeus Hoogerbrugge, "Bart", age 84, of Wilmington, DE passed away in his wife's loving arms on August 12, 2020. Born in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Bart was the son of the late Petronella (Martijn) and Jacob Marie Hoogerbrugge. He studied economics and went on to travel around the world for work, living in different parts of Europe, including Belgium and England. Bart and his wife settled in Delaware and he retired as the Director of the Aqualon Group, a division of Hercules. Bart was an honest and respectable man who treated everyone with the upmost kindness and dignity. His sweet and caring nature will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Bart was predeceased by his son, Mark Hoogerbrugge. Bart will be missed by his wife of 58 years, Willemijntje "Wil" Hoogerbrugge of Greenville, DE; his son and daughter-in-law, Hans Jacob and Isabel Hoogerbrugge; and his grandchildren, Grace, Anika, Gabriel and Amanda.
Burial will be held privately at the Lower Brandywine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parks Service at www.nationalparks.org
