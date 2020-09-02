Bartow "Bart" Robbins
Greenville - Bartow Tucker Robbins ("Bart"), age 92, of Country House, Greenville, DE, passed away August 20, 2020. Born July 3, 1928, Bart was a University of Florida graduate where he met Betty, his wife of 68 years. He worked 40 years as a DuPont engineer, participating in the activation of European and U.S. operations. Bart enjoyed Gator football, travelling the world, boating, skiing, playing tennis, and golf, including playing St. Andrews, Valderrama, Pinehurst, and Pebble Beach. He was a multiple winner of the family World Cup golf tournament.
Bart is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tucker and Carol, and Randall and Nancy; and two grandsons, Spencer and Graham. Bart was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Martha Robbins, and brother, Lee Robbins. Services are private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
