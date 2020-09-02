1/1
Bartow "Bart" Robbins
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bartow's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bartow "Bart" Robbins

Greenville - Bartow Tucker Robbins ("Bart"), age 92, of Country House, Greenville, DE, passed away August 20, 2020. Born July 3, 1928, Bart was a University of Florida graduate where he met Betty, his wife of 68 years. He worked 40 years as a DuPont engineer, participating in the activation of European and U.S. operations. Bart enjoyed Gator football, travelling the world, boating, skiing, playing tennis, and golf, including playing St. Andrews, Valderrama, Pinehurst, and Pebble Beach. He was a multiple winner of the family World Cup golf tournament.

Bart is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tucker and Carol, and Randall and Nancy; and two grandsons, Spencer and Graham. Bart was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Martha Robbins, and brother, Lee Robbins. Services are private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved