Bayard R. ConawayBear - Bayard Ronald Conaway, of Bear, DE, passed away at the age of 84 on July 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.Ron is survived by his loving daughter, Holly Seramone; his son-in-law, Damian; and his step-grandchildren, Salvatore and Harrison. Ron will be dearly missed by his best bud, Cash. Ron is also survived by his nieces: Denise, Sherry, Tammy, Bonnie, Connie, Terrie, Eva Mae & Rebecca and his nephews: Russell, Billy, Danny, Fred, Kevin & Charlie.Along with his parents, William and Margaret (Johnson) Conaway, Ron is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra, who passed in 2016, and his 12 siblings: Ruth, Eva, William, Elva, Margaret, Harold (Al), Isabel, Marylou, Mabel, Edwin, Fred & Frank.Friends and family are invited to visit on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9-10am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A funeral service will follow promptly at 10am. Interment will be held at St. George's Cemetery in Bear, DE.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ron's name to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.