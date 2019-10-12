|
Bayard Rodney Beck
Opelika, AL - Bayard Rodney Beck, Sr., 80, died on September 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his beloved family. Rodney was born on March 23, 1939 to Clifton T. and Velma M. Beck in Perryville, MD. He was a graduate of Chesapeake City High School and attended Salisbury State Teacher's College. Rodney is greatly loved and missed by his wife of 58 years, Susan, children, Bayard Jr, Marsha, Darren, Drew, niece Kathy, 3 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister Judy and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held on March 28, 2020 in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Church, Chesapeake City, MD from 1:30 to 3 PM.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
