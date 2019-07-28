|
|
Beatrice A. Willis
Stanton - Age 94, of Stanton, went to be with the Lord on, Saturday, July 20, 2019
Bea was a very active member of St. Mark's UMC since 1957 and was a member of Weight Loss Buddies. Bea was a RN at the VA Hospital for 25 years. Bea enjoyed reading and sharing time with family, friends and her pets Misty and Holly.
She was preceded in death her husband, of 64 years, Bill, her granddaughter Kim, son-in-law, Steve Simione and her siblings.
Survivors include her son, Dr. David Willis (Marg); and her daughter, Linda Simione (Jim Biggs); grandchildren, Kristi White (John), Drs. Adam and Andie Foldes Willis and Drew Willis (Katie); great granddaughters, Lucy Mae and Clara.
Special heartfelt thanks to all of Bea's caregivers.
Services will be 1 pm on Thursday, August 1 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1700 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 11 am. Burial will be at 10 am on Friday, August 2 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to St. Mark's UMC.
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019