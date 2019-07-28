Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
1700 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
1700 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Beatrice A. Willis Obituary
Beatrice A. Willis

Stanton - Age 94, of Stanton, went to be with the Lord on, Saturday, July 20, 2019

Bea was a very active member of St. Mark's UMC since 1957 and was a member of Weight Loss Buddies. Bea was a RN at the VA Hospital for 25 years. Bea enjoyed reading and sharing time with family, friends and her pets Misty and Holly.

She was preceded in death her husband, of 64 years, Bill, her granddaughter Kim, son-in-law, Steve Simione and her siblings.

Survivors include her son, Dr. David Willis (Marg); and her daughter, Linda Simione (Jim Biggs); grandchildren, Kristi White (John), Drs. Adam and Andie Foldes Willis and Drew Willis (Katie); great granddaughters, Lucy Mae and Clara.

Special heartfelt thanks to all of Bea's caregivers.

Services will be 1 pm on Thursday, August 1 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1700 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 11 am. Burial will be at 10 am on Friday, August 2 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Mark's UMC.

For condolences visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019
