Beatrice D. Massih
Hockessin - Beatrice D. Massih, age 84, of Hockessin, Delaware formerly of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 13, 2020 at Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital. Beatrice was a graduate of Beverly High School in Beverly, Massachusetts and Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
First and foremost, "Beebe" was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She was so much to so many and to know her was to love her. Never one to sit still, she became the quintessential professional volunteer and fundraiser - if she was involved, she was likely running it - and when she told you what to do, you did it. She started out working at Woodberry Tavern in Beverly, MA, was a buyer for Jordan Marsh Department Store, served as president of the Newcomers Club of Wilmington, was a substitute teacher, worked in Admissions and co-founded the Quaker Closet at Wilmington Friends School and worked for a number of successful political campaigns including that of State Representative, Jane Maroney.
Later in life she became very active in the Junior Board of Christiana Care, serving in a variety of roles including Corresponding Secretary, Recording Secretary, Chairman of the Surgical Waiting Lounge and Chairman of the Medicine Ball. She was also a member of the Board of Trustees for Christiana Care. She was active in her congregation at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, singing in the choir and volunteering for their annual Rummage Sale. Most recently she was involved at Cokesbury Village through chorus, the annual White Elephant Sale and every possible social event. Through all these organizations she made lifelong friends with whom she shared life's ups and downs, but mostly laughs and caring for each other. Beebe was small in stature, yet huge in her ability to help others. She was a 5-foot dynamo who everyone knew and could always count on.
In addition to her family and the organizations she was involved in, her loves included the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers, summer on our boat, summers on the porch at the Coco's in Ocean City, NJ, family vacations in Avalon, NJ, tailgating at University of Delaware Football games and being present to celebrate all of her children and grandchildren's events and achievements.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, George A. Massih, Jr. We are comforted to know that she is back in the arms of the love of her life, surrounded by loved ones who passed before her. And there is no doubt that she is already actively involved and running a committee or two up there.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Charlie and George Massih of West Chester, PA, Carol and Doug Massih of Avalon, NJ, and Kim and Pat Dolan of Wilmington, DE. Beebe was beyond loved and cherished by her seven grandchildren Geordie, Pete and Abby Massih, Jack and Kate Massih, and Kevin and Molly Dolan. She is also survived by her brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She will live on in our hearts forever.
A celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware. Friends may call at Aldersgate on Friday, January 17 starting at 10am prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Christiana Care Health System in Honor of the Staff of 2E, 13 Reads Way, Suite 201, New Castle, Delaware 19720.
