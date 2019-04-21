Services
Ryland Funeral Home
9 W 30Th St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 764-7711
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Simpson U.M. Church
907 Centerville Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Simpson U.M. Church
907 Centerville Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Newark - Beatrice E. Tomlin age 83 of Newark, DE died Saturday April 13th at Christiana Hospital. Mother of Stephanie Carroll, Karla J. Brown (Sam) and the late Cedric G. Tomlin. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services 11:30AM on Tuesday April 23 at Simpson U.M. Church, 907 Centerville Rd Wilmington. Viewing on Tuesday morning from 10 until 11:15 only. Burial at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear. Professional Services by Ryland Funeral Home.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
