Beatrice G. Hession
wilmington - Beatrice Geraldine Hession (nee Battaglio), age 92, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Beatrice was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Shavack Battaglio. She graduated from Wilmington High School in 1945. She married Howard N. Hession in 1946.
Beatrice was one of the first female managers of an Eckerd Drug Store in the US, and worked for them for over 40 years. She then became a computer data processor for W.S.F.S. Bank. Beatrice was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Howard (Rabbit) Hession, and her daughter-in-law Nancy Hession. She is survived by her sons, Keith Hession and Kim Hession (Eileen), her grandsons, Brett Hession (Laura) and Kevin Hession, her sister, Dolores (Dee) Dougherty, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. A viewing will be held prior from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church, interment will follow the mass at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019