|
|
Beatrice Kay Thomas Berg
Hockessin - Beatrice Kay Thomas Berg departed this life May 30, 2019 after a long illness. Born April 7, 1953 in Sylacauga Ala to the late Willis and Beatrice Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter Berg. She was a 1971 graduate of William Penn HS. Bea is survived by her children Jason Daniels and Megan Gentis (Mark); sister Sandra Nowell (Andrew); brother David Thomas (Sharon); and six grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Journal on June 10, 2019