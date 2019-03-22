|
Beatrice Kelley
Wilmington - Beatrice Kelley, age 94, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Madison CT.
Betty was born in New Jersey, the daughter of Arthur and Anna Bright. She graduated from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia in 1946 before embarking on careers in social work and marketing research. She settled in Wilmington in the early 1950s where she met her best friend and love of her life, Charles Kelley. They were married from 1955 until Charlie's death in 2007.
Betty was an active volunteer in the community, lending her time to organizations such as her children's schools (Tatnall and Tower Hill), Winterthur, Westminster Presbyterian Church, and several others. She loved to travel with her husband and bring home souvenirs and memories to share with her family and friends. Betty is especially remembered for providing freshly made chocolate chip cookies to family and friends when they visited.
Betty is survived by daughter Anne and son-in-law James Gill, son Douglas and daughter-in-law Emily McFarland, sister Barbara Hubbard and brother-in-law John Hubbard, and grandchildren, Elizabeth Gill and Nathaniel Kelley.
A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on May 5, 2019, at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Betty to be made to Winterthur Museum (Development Office, Winterthur, DE 19735), Westminster Presbyterian Church (1502 W. 13th Street Wilmington, DE 19806) or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019