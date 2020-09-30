Beatrice N. JohnsonWilmington - Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 22, 1933; departed this life on September 25, 2020. Service of Celebration will be held at 12 pm on Wednesday, October 7, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St. Wilmington, DE 19805. Attendance is limited to invitees only. A Public viewing will be held 10-11:45 am, with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, the wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be enforced. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.(302) 526-4662