Belinda S. Lee
Wilmington - Age 69 of Wilmington
Belinda S. Lee passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on September 17th, 2019.
Belinda was born in Wilmington to the late Vincent Sanna and Fanny (Keifer) Sanna. Belinda radiated life and joy that poured over to whomever she encountered. This beautiful soul loved human interaction; she could turn a new acquaintance into a friend with one witty line and her contagious laugh. Belinda was so giving of her heart and time that she will always continue to inspire her loved ones.
Belinda is survived by her children Philip Manolakos, Zachary Lee, and Arielle Lee; grandchildren Sonthia Manolakos and Chaz Manolakos; siblings Vincent Sanna (Dinnie), and Mark Sanna; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Belinda is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael B. Lee.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019, 6-8pm at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 23rd, 10 am, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilmington DE 19805. Private Burial.
The family would like to ask friends to bring a written memory or photo to be placed in a memory box.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019