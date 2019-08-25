Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Ben S. Prasad

Ben S. Prasad Obituary
Ben S. Prasad

Greenville - Ben Prasad, a loving, caring and compassionate man passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2019.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Kamala, his elder brother in Boston, younger sister and her husband in India, his two sisters-in-law in India and two sisters-in-law and their husbands in the US, and several nieces and nephews in India and the USA.

Prior to moving to the US in 1979, Ben was a professional soccer player in Bombay, India and was also a member of the Maharashtra State soccer team that won the All-India National Soccer Championship (Santosh Trophy). He was the captain of the Maharashtra State basketball team and also played for the Indian national basketball team. He was a sports celebrity in the 1960s and had a very large fan following. He was the Regional Manager for Standard Batteries, an automobile battery manufacturer, in Calcutta, India, before he moved to the US in 1979. He retired after working as a real estate agent in the Wilmington, DE area. After retirement, he tirelessly and passionately took care of family.

His patience, kindness, gentleness and generosity have made a deep impression on all who had the pleasure of his company; and his positive, fun-loving and jolly presence will be remembered often.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
