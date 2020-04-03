|
|
Benito Francesco Capaldi
Wilmington - aka Ben, Dad, Nonno, Uncle Benny, Zio Benito and "Mr. Benny"
March 11, 1935 - March 31, 2020
Selvone, Italy- Wilmington, Delaware
Benny was the youngest of 6 children of Antonio and Giusta Capaldi. In 1954, Benny moved to the USA to live with his eldest brother, Jimmy Capaldi, his wife Anne and his 2 nieces: Josie and Arline in Paulsboro, NJ. There he met Rosina (Rose) Giusti and they married, January 24, 1959. They had 2 children: Mary and Anthony.
They opened their first restaurant in Collingswood, NJ and their second in Gibbstown, NJ. In 1968 they moved to California, driving Benny's gold Cadillac across country, to Anaheim. There they bought "Pizza King", 1 mile from Disneyland and it was very successful. In 1972, the family boarded a plane from LAX to Paris and from Paris went traipsing across France and Italy, visiting family Benny and Rose hadn't seen since childhood. They enjoyed every minute of their 45 day trip. Upon return, they opened "Benny's Pizza". In 1979, they moved back to the East Coast, Delaware and opened their final restaurant, "Avanti".
His kids earned their bachelor's degrees and Benny decided to retire. It wasn't long before he got bored, so after a couple of part-time stints at local Italian restaurants, Benny found his dream job at Linden Hill Elementary. The love he received from the children was phenomenal.
His grandchildren were his pride and joy: Veronica, Steven, Matthew and Francesca. Veronica graduated from Penn State and Steve from West Virginia University, Matthew is currently attending Deltech. He loved watching Francesca on the set of "Disney's Dog With A Blog." He was so proud of all his grandchildren and his great grand fur babies: Chester, Mia, Roux and Cypress.
Benny is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rose, his daughter Mary (Dave), his son Anthony (Gina) his 4 grandchildren, his sister Amalia, his nieces, Josie, Arline, Concetta, Anna, and his nephews, Antonio, Marcello, Jean-Claude and Luca. He is preceded in death, by his siblings Jimmy, Raffaele, Maria and Lina.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing guidelines, funeral services will be held privately. If anyone is interested in viewing a recording of the funeral services, please contact the Mealey Funeral Home for more information. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Benny's name to:
Cherished Creations, Inc. ( a 501-C-3 Non-Profit Corporation), 343 Snyder Ave, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922. The family would like to extend their sincerest and heartfelt love and gratitude at this most difficult and unchartered time.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020