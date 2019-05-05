|
Benjamin Forrest Fay
Wilmington - Benjamin Forrest Fay of Wilmington, Delaware died in the evening of February 2, 2019. He was 89. After living his life at full speed nearly to the end of it, our father succumbed to an illness of a few months and died in his sleep. One of the last things that Dad expressed to us was that he was unafraid to go, and was ready to see what came next on his life's journey.
Ben is survived by his four children, Bruce Fay, Lisa Sellers, Robert Fay, and Eileen Hayes, and by his seven grandchildren Victoria, Shannon, Mary Rose, Asa, Jacob, Sasha, and William. Ben is missed by his family and by the many people whose lives he touched.
Ben's long life began in Holyoke, MA in 1929. He moved with his mother and father to River Rouge, MI during the Great Depression, then to Philadelphia, PA where he completed his secondary education and graduated from Drexel University. Ben moved his family to Wilmington, DE in 1961 where he lived, worked, and enjoyed a long and busy retirement.
Ben's greatest pleasure in life was being a loving and excellent father and grandfather. When he wasn't busy doing that, Ben gave back to his community by volunteering for numerous causes including at hospitals, homeless shelters, and cancer support groups. Ben travelled extensively, and one of the many amazing things about him was that he was genuinely curious about nearly everyone he encountered. Ben was a great conversationalist, and loved talking about anything with anyone he met. People who spent time with Ben knew that he was truly interested in them.
There will be a celebration of Ben's life at the Talleyville Fire Hall from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 12th - no tears, no flowers. Please come to join with us to laugh and remember our dad. RSVP at [email protected] no later than noon on Thursday, May 9th. If you wish to make a donation in Ben's name, his favorite cause was the Emanuel Dining Room at which he volunteered for years. Donations can be made through St. Paul's United Methodist Church - (302) 478-3135.
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019