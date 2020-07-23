Benjamin L. Vicario
Pike Creek Valley - Benjamin L Vicario of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 81 after a long history of heart and kidney disease.
Ben was born to the late Leo and Dora Vicario (DeAscanis) and graduated from St Elizabeth Catholic High School where he was one of the first male students and a player on St. E's first football team. Ben followed his father's footsteps working first at Union Park Motors, later Rockhill Pontiac, Liberty Buick then Nucar Motors retiring from the auto parts and service industry in 2008. During Ben's career he received several service award acknowledgements and also serviced the Tri-State area with his own auto parts inventory business, Vicario Inventory Service.
In 1958 Ben married the girl next door who was not only the love of his life but his best friend. Ben and his wife Lucille (Bruno) happily celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year amongst many family and friends.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother Vincent Vicario and daughter Angela Vicario. He is survived by his wife Lucille, sisters Carmella Cox (Bill), Rosemary Calnan (Paul), daughters Carla Vicario and Gabrielle Hilliard (David), grandchildren Matthew, Samantha and Arielle Radecke, Benjamin and Dominick Mancari, Brianna and Sienna Hilliard and five great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews all of whom he loved very much.
Ben was artistic, and handy but always found the greatest joy spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the beach, amusement parks, picnics, parades or in the comfort of his own home.
Family and friends may visit from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 26 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek Valley, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 27 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Cedar and S. Clayton Sts., 809 S Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19805. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral services will be conducted in accordance to COVID-19 directives, which mandate face masks and social distancing.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Nemours Children's Health System Kidney Transplant Program, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilm., DE 19803.
