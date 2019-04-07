Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
7 Sharpley Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
7 Sharpley Rd
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Benjamin R Bundens, 78, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully early in the morning of April 4, 2019.

Ben was a retired electrical engineer, who worked his entire career for the DuPont Company at locations that included Nashville, TN; Wilmington, NC; Aiken, SC and Wilmington, DE. He was an avid fisherman, tinkerer and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary-Jo (Worrell) Bundens, his five children Ben Jr., Joe, Dennis (Sheila), Amy (James) Keglovits and Becky (Carl) Baccellieri, and three siblings Mary Holverstott (Richard), Donald (Kathy) and Jeanne Rossiter (Joe). His ten grandchildren (Haley, Jack, Andrew, Hannah, Ryan, Lauren, Grace, Jenny, Jamie and Ben) kept him delightfully busy with their sporting events, concerts, dance recitals and adventures. Ben was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 6:30-8PM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike. A second viewing will be held on Thursday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 7 Sharpley Rd., Wilmington, DE, from 9:30-10:30AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center: https://giving.christianacare.org/

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
