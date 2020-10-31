1/1
Benjamin R. Wingate
Benjamin R. Wingate

Wilmington - Benjamin R. Wingate, age 76, of Wilmington, DE, son of the late Thomas and Frances Wingate, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was a member of P.S. DuPont High School's varsity swimming team and a member of the University of Delaware's Freshman swimming team. Benjamin is survived by a brother, Thomas H. Wingate, Jr. and sister-in-law Anne D. Wingate of New London, PA; two nephews, Thomas H. Wingate, lll of Las Vegas, NV and J. Wesley Wingate (wife Amanda Marsocci) and a grand nephew, Jackson Wesley Wingate, all of Providence, RI. Services and interment were private. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
