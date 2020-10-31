Benjamin R. Wingate
Wilmington - Benjamin R. Wingate, age 76, of Wilmington, DE, son of the late Thomas and Frances Wingate, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was a member of P.S. DuPont High School's varsity swimming team and a member of the University of Delaware's Freshman swimming team. Benjamin is survived by a brother, Thomas H. Wingate, Jr. and sister-in-law Anne D. Wingate of New London, PA; two nephews, Thomas H. Wingate, lll of Las Vegas, NV and J. Wesley Wingate (wife Amanda Marsocci) and a grand nephew, Jackson Wesley Wingate, all of Providence, RI. Services and interment were private. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
