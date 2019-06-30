Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Benjamin Biggs
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Biggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin W. Biggs


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin W. Biggs Obituary
Benjamin W. Biggs

Townsend -

Benjamin Wilson Biggs, born July 25, 1930, left the love of his life of 70 years, Dot, on June 28, 2019.

Ben worked for thirty plus years at Chrysler. He was a plumber by trade, horse trainer, sulky driver, farmer at heart, good friend, and Pop-Pop to many.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children, daughter Hazel Biggs-Burge (Steve), son Benjamin Biggs (Dottie), and son Levi Biggs (Shelby), four grandchildren, Christi Wick (Joe), Georgette Crossley (Brian), Dianna Biggs-Buckson (Brian), and Matthew Biggs, five great-grandchildren, Andersyn, Carter, Wyatt, Brenna, and Sydney. He is also survived by two brothers, Andrew Biggs and Charles Biggs, brother in laws Bill Spray and Eddie Wilkerson, special family members Diane Younger, Jean Biggs, and Stephanie Moore (Phillip) and best friend since 1953 George Naylor.

Services will be held on Friday evening, July 5th at 8pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. The Visitation will be from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Interment is private.

To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now