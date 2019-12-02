|
Benjamin Z. Niziolek
Milford, DE - Benjamin Z. Niziolek (age 98) passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. A native of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Ben was born on October 8, 1921 to the late Lucy and John Niziolek. Ben graduated from Plains High School in 1939.
Ben enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 with the 96th Infantry Division. He participated in the invasion of Leyte, Philippines and in the invasion of Okinawa. For his heroic achievement and service in a combat zone, Ben was awarded two bronze stars.
After the end of WWII, Ben lived in Wilkes-Barre and worked as a butcher for most of his working career. His family and friends will always remember him for his "calm" demeanor! Many have a "Ben Story" usually built around his unfiltered verbalization of his thoughts.
Always energetic, Ben enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks, spending time outside in very warm-sunny weather, gardening (planting trees as an octogenarian), walking, and reading at least two daily newspapers. He developed an expertise in making homemade strawberry jam, coveted by family and friends with whom he readily shared. Ben enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, fostering a special relationship with each one and teaching them things only a grandparent could teach and get away with! He always had a smile for and an interest in young children.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He is predeceased by his loving wife of nearly 69 years, Helen P. (Niemenski) Niziolek. He is survived by his three children, Nadine Fiske (Roger, deceased), Barry Niziolek (Susan) and Benjamin Niziolek (Stephanie), his grandsons, Dr. Kyle Niziolek (Grace), Cory Niziolek and Evan Niziolek.
Friends are invited to the visitation from 9:30-10am, Thursday, December 5 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am to celebrate Benjamin's life. Interment will be held privately in his hometown in Luzerne County, PA.
The family would like to thank the staff of Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, Delaware for their kindness and loving care of Ben.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963. To send condolences, visit:www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019