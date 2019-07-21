Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Benson Noice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benson Noice Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benson Noice Jr. Obituary
Benson Noice Jr.

- - On Friday, July 12, 2019, Benson Noice Jr., loving husband, uncle and father of three passed away at the age of 94. Benson proudly served in the Merchant Marines as well as the Army and was stationed in Korea. He was an inspiration to his students as a teacher at Mount Pleasant Jr. High and Concord High School for over 30 years in Wilmington DE. Please visit our online guest book for Benson at www.FrenchFunerals.com.

FRENCH - Westside

9300 Golf Course Rd. NW

(505) 897-0300
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
Download Now