Benson Noice Jr.
- - On Friday, July 12, 2019, Benson Noice Jr., loving husband, uncle and father of three passed away at the age of 94. Benson proudly served in the Merchant Marines as well as the Army and was stationed in Korea. He was an inspiration to his students as a teacher at Mount Pleasant Jr. High and Concord High School for over 30 years in Wilmington DE. Please visit our online guest book for Benson at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019