Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church
276 S. College Ave
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BernaDeane South
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BernaDeane South

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BernaDeane South Obituary
BernaDeane South

Newark - BernaDeane South, age 96, of Newark, DE, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Berna Deane South studied Statistics, Literature, and English at UC Berkeley from 1946-1950. At Colorado State University she earned her B.A. and later was a Poetry Instructor at the University of Missouri. During her writing career, she published in Poetry magazine, Nimrod and numerous university journals and magazines. She has received the Harcourt, Brace, and World Fellowship for the Novel at the University of Colorado Writer's Conference, the Indiana University Foundation Scholarship for the Novel, the Indiana University Scholarship for Poetry, and the Indiana University Writer's Conference Citation for superior work in progress in the Short Story. She is also the recipient of the Award of Excellence - Short Story from The Festival of Missouri Women in The Arts. In 2004, South received the Delaware Division of the Arts Individual Artist Fellow in Fiction Award. A collection of her poetry and short fiction, Among the Feathered Warriors, was published in 2009.

BernaDeane is survived by her sons, Frank South III (Margaret) and Robert South (Sharon); grandchildren: Harry, Catherine, Samuel, Jacob, Joshua (Tara), and Matthew; great-grandchildren: Logan, Grayson, and Liam; and sister, Delores Bradshaw. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank South, Jr.; and parents, Lloyd and Grace Casebolt.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 276 S. College Ave., Newark, DE. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now