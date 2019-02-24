|
|
BernaDeane South
Newark - BernaDeane South, age 96, of Newark, DE, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Berna Deane South studied Statistics, Literature, and English at UC Berkeley from 1946-1950. At Colorado State University she earned her B.A. and later was a Poetry Instructor at the University of Missouri. During her writing career, she published in Poetry magazine, Nimrod and numerous university journals and magazines. She has received the Harcourt, Brace, and World Fellowship for the Novel at the University of Colorado Writer's Conference, the Indiana University Foundation Scholarship for the Novel, the Indiana University Scholarship for Poetry, and the Indiana University Writer's Conference Citation for superior work in progress in the Short Story. She is also the recipient of the Award of Excellence - Short Story from The Festival of Missouri Women in The Arts. In 2004, South received the Delaware Division of the Arts Individual Artist Fellow in Fiction Award. A collection of her poetry and short fiction, Among the Feathered Warriors, was published in 2009.
BernaDeane is survived by her sons, Frank South III (Margaret) and Robert South (Sharon); grandchildren: Harry, Catherine, Samuel, Jacob, Joshua (Tara), and Matthew; great-grandchildren: Logan, Grayson, and Liam; and sister, Delores Bradshaw. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank South, Jr.; and parents, Lloyd and Grace Casebolt.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 276 S. College Ave., Newark, DE. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019