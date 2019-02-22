Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Angelis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette C. De Angelis


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernadette C. De Angelis Obituary
Bernadette C. De Angelis

Newark - On the afternoon of February 5, 2019 Bernadette C De Angelis of Newark, Delaware passed away. She was born to Anthony De Angelis and Rose DiRenzi in South Philadelphia July of 1946.

Bernadette cared for others more then she cared for herself. She had a kind heart and was extraordinary passionate in social services. She graduated from Wilmington University in 2000 with a Bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science. She has been involved in numerous social service activities some of which include one of the first volunteers to work on the literacy program developed in Philadelphia, working with troubled youths recommended by Family Services of Philadelphia, a volunteer at St John's Hospice for Men and the St. Francis Inn in Kensington, an advocate for the homeless, and AIDS patient visitor at Graduate Hospital. She also served as a Nun for a short period of time. Even up to her final weeks she continued helping people the best to her ability.

She leaves behind her mother, two brothers, Anthony C De Angelis and Michael A De Angelis and a nephew Anthony M De Angelis. She also had numerous close friends who cherished her. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the or American Kidney foundation in her name.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now