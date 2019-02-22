|
Bernadette C. De Angelis
Newark - On the afternoon of February 5, 2019 Bernadette C De Angelis of Newark, Delaware passed away. She was born to Anthony De Angelis and Rose DiRenzi in South Philadelphia July of 1946.
Bernadette cared for others more then she cared for herself. She had a kind heart and was extraordinary passionate in social services. She graduated from Wilmington University in 2000 with a Bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science. She has been involved in numerous social service activities some of which include one of the first volunteers to work on the literacy program developed in Philadelphia, working with troubled youths recommended by Family Services of Philadelphia, a volunteer at St John's Hospice for Men and the St. Francis Inn in Kensington, an advocate for the homeless, and AIDS patient visitor at Graduate Hospital. She also served as a Nun for a short period of time. Even up to her final weeks she continued helping people the best to her ability.
She leaves behind her mother, two brothers, Anthony C De Angelis and Michael A De Angelis and a nephew Anthony M De Angelis. She also had numerous close friends who cherished her. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the or American Kidney foundation in her name.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 22, 2019