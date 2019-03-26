|
Bernadette Clark
Bear - Bernadette Clark passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her life and her three adoring sons, on March 22, 2019. Bernadette lived a meaningful, impactful life dedicated to family, faith and service.
Born in Philadelphia on July 4, 1948 to Joseph and Margaret Schwab, Bernadette was the oldest of four siblings (Joseph (Marianne), Danielle (Ed) and the late Paul Schwab (Maria)). Her life was forever changed when she met Tom Clark in 1966 while working at the Wildwood A&P. The two quickly fell in love and married soon after.
The births of sons Tom (Debbie), Tim and Andy (Mayda) followed. Bernadette thrived in the role of mother and was devoted to her children. The family settled in Abingdon, Maryland where they made many dear friends and created a home that was always open to visiting family. Bernadette worked as a nurse in many hospitals caring for countless patients and families.
Bernadette was of constant service throughout her life. From caring for family members, serving the community through the GWACS charity and serving her Seventh Day Adventist Church by hosting bible studies and counseling fellow church members, she was always seeking ways to help.
Nothing brought Bernadette more joy than her grandchildren. She and Tom welcomed nine grandchildren throughout the years and she enjoyed spoiling and doting on every single one of them. Her spirit lives on in them: Emily, Abbey, Allie, Jacob, Katelyn, Jordan, Zoe, Michael-Kellan and Balian.
Bernadette will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate soul who always lent a warm shoulder, a kind ear and had an infectious giggle. Her memory and her mission will be carried on by her loving husband, Tom, and her three sons, mother, grandchildren, siblings and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Please join us in celebrating Bernadette's life on Thursday, March 28 at West Wilmington Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Wilmington, Delaware (3003 Millcreek Road). Calling hours from 4-5 pm, Celebration of Life service from 5-6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GWACS charity to support those in need (www.gwacs-de.org) or the Glioblastoma Foundation to help combat this devastating disease (https://glioblastomafoundation.org/).
For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019