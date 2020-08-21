Bernadette McDonald Krajewski
Wilmington - Bernadette was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 22, 1953 to the late Lawrence and Mildred (Wilson) McDonald. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Bernadette attended St. John the Beloved Grade School, Corpus Christi High School, the University of Delaware and Goldey-Beacom College.
She was one of the first employees of the family business, McDonald Safety Equipment (MSE), and most recently held the position of Vice President/CFO and part owner. During her successful career, Bernadette was a longtime member of NAWIC Chapter 96 and served as President, Vice President and Treasurer. She was vice president in 1996 when Wilmington hosted the national convention. Bernadette worked very hard for months planning for the event, which was a great success - there was a murder mystery with members portraying characters, Elvis entertained, food was provided through the generous donations of various construction companies, and the guest speaker was then Governor Thomas Carper. She was also a member of many executive committees, her favorite being Block Kids. In 1984, Bernadette successfully managed a fundraiser for then Lt. Governor Michael Castle who did go on to become Governor. She also single handedly designed and oversaw the construction for MSE's new building in 1997.
Bernadette traveled extensively to San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, Alaska, The Bahamas, Nova Scotia and the Caribbean. She loved cruises. She was also a talented dancer and loved the oldies. Bernadette enjoyed bingo, Scrabble (when she won), bunco, crossword puzzles, cooking magazines and time at the casinos. She was a member of Mid County Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing bingo and taking day trips.
Family was her greatest joy. Bernadette is survived by her son, Paul Krajewski (Tracy) and grandchildren, AJ, Casey and Ryan; her daughter, Debra Nunez (Joel) and grandchildren, Maya and Miles; her sister, Jude McDonald; her brother, Brian McDonald (Susan); her sister, Denise Jones (Tom); her uncle, Rich Wilson; her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her infant son, David Krajewski; her maternal grandparents, Timothy and Mildred Wilson; her paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Virginia McDonald.
Funeral arrangements for Bernadette will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and attendance limitations.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, August 26 from 3:00-4:30PM, immediately followed by funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to Mid County Senior Center, 1st Regiment Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 or City Fare Meals on Wheels, 1703 W. 10th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. In honor of Bernadette, please support Joe Biden.
