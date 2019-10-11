|
Bernard Fisher
Trinity FL - Bernard T. Fisher of Trinity Fl passed away 1 October 2019 of natural causes. He was born 1925 in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Wilmington De. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman during WWII. He worked for the E I Dupont de Nemours Company for 29 years and SCM Chemicals for 20 years before retiring in Trinity Florida. A member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church New Port Richey, Fl and a 4TH-degree Knights of Columbus. Surviving is his wife of 73 years Theresa M. Fisher, Children Michael (Moriko) of Okinawa Japan, Eileen (Frank) Violini of Downingtown, PA. Grandsons Patrick, Anthony and John; granddaughter Gia Marie; great-granddaughter Zoe Natsumi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N Bancroft Pkwy, Wilmington De on 4 November at 1000. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear De at 1300. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Boulevard, Hudson, Fl 34667 or at www.chaptershealth.org.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 11, 2019