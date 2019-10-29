Resources
Wilmington - Bernard (Ben) James Ash, Sr., 69, of Wilmington, Delaware formerly of Dorothy, New Jersey died on Monday October 28th 2019 at home peacefully surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Brandywine Valley Baptist Church, 7 Mt Lebanon Rd, Wilmington DE 19803 on Thursday October 31st. The family would like to welcome friends to visit for the viewing beginning at 9:00am. A service will follow at 11am. Burial services will be held at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Dorothy NJ on Friday Nov. 1st at 11am. To view an expanded obituary please visit: www.mccreryharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
