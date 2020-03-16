Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernardine Treml
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernardine D. Treml

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernardine D. Treml Obituary
Bernardine D. Treml

Wilmington - Bernardine D. Treml, age 97, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. Born in Little Rock, AR, she was the daughter of the late Hattie and Frank Kordsmeier. Bernardine worked as a hairdresser and was a homemaker for her eight children. She was a former member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. Bernardine was predeceased by her husband, Howard J. Treml; her daughter, Theresa Treml; her great grandson, Joey Smith; her sisters, Cecelia Lukas, Julia Comstock, Theresa Vogler and her brothers, Leo, Frank and Richard Kordsmeier.

Bernardine is survived by her children and their spouses, Dorothy and John Jaremchuk, Bob and Marie Treml, Rick and Heather Treml, Tom Treml, Marie Cantrell, Mike and Dina Treml and Susan and Nick Paoli; 22 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Bernardine enjoyed her word searches, bingo, attending mass and spending time with her family and friends.

Bernardine was known for her quick wit and great sense of humor. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the staff of Kentmere Nursing Home. They truly were her second family.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Kentmere Nursing Home, 1900 Lovering Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernardine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now