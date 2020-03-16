|
|
Bernardine D. Treml
Wilmington - Bernardine D. Treml, age 97, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. Born in Little Rock, AR, she was the daughter of the late Hattie and Frank Kordsmeier. Bernardine worked as a hairdresser and was a homemaker for her eight children. She was a former member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. Bernardine was predeceased by her husband, Howard J. Treml; her daughter, Theresa Treml; her great grandson, Joey Smith; her sisters, Cecelia Lukas, Julia Comstock, Theresa Vogler and her brothers, Leo, Frank and Richard Kordsmeier.
Bernardine is survived by her children and their spouses, Dorothy and John Jaremchuk, Bob and Marie Treml, Rick and Heather Treml, Tom Treml, Marie Cantrell, Mike and Dina Treml and Susan and Nick Paoli; 22 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Bernardine enjoyed her word searches, bingo, attending mass and spending time with her family and friends.
Bernardine was known for her quick wit and great sense of humor. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kentmere Nursing Home. They truly were her second family.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Kentmere Nursing Home, 1900 Lovering Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020