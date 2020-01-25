|
|
Bernardine M. Harrison "Bernie"
Wilmington - Bernardine M. Harrison "Bernie", 86 of Wilmington passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Bernie was born in Mocanaqua, PA the daughter of the late Mary (Sunday) and Frank Cobasko. She was a 1951 graduate of Shickshinny High School and a founding member and first organist of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Bernie also played countless weddings and funerals at various local churches and performed at the VA Hospital in Elsmere. In addition to her parents, Bernie was predeceased by her brothers, Clem, Norbert and Kenny and her granddaughter, Amanda Rollins.
Bernie will be dearly missed by her husband of 65 years, Charles E. Harrison; her daughters, Mary Grace "Mamie" Rollins of Nitro, WV and Anne Louise Smith and her husband, Greg of Wilmington; her sons and their wives, Charles E., Jr. and Linda of Wilmington, James and Gina of Newark and Jerry and Lisa of Wilmington; her12 grandchildren and spouses; her 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Marge Pieri of Fort Wayne, IN and her brothers, Dennis and James Kubasko, both of Wilmington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2501 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 at 12 Noon. Friends may call at the church after 10:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Catherine of Siena Church at the address above. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020