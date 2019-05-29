Services
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
901 E. Newport Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Bernice Faith Calloway


1944 - 2019
Bernice Faith Calloway Obituary
Bernice Faith Calloway

Wilmington - Bernice Faith Calloway, age 75, of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Salvatore and Ida (Edinger) DeMasi. In addition to raising her family, she worked in the family business, Calloway Interiors. She had a passion for rescuing animals and enjoyed traveling to New England.

Bernice will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jesse Calloway; her children, Chris Calloway (Meredith) and Heather Wiktorowicz (Michael); her grandchildren, Vicki, Mikey, Gabriella, Nolan and Declan; and her siblings, Carol Lowicki, Dave DeMasi (Rose) and Kathy Abbott (Ed).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Pantalone and Delores Uriani.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Matthew's Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804. Interment will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernice's memory can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19805.

Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019
