Services
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1325 Barksdale Road
Newark, DE
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1325 Barksdale Road
Newark, DE
Interment
Following Services
Berkley Cemetery
Darlington, DE
Newark - Bernice Griffin, age 76, of Newark, DE departed this life May 25, 2019 at her residence.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am, Friday, May 31st, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1325 Barksdale Road, Newark, DE, where viewing will be from 10:00-10:45 am only. Interment following service and repast at Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.

In lieu of flowers family is requesting memorial contributions be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.lisascottfuneral home.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019
