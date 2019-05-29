|
Bernice Griffin
Newark - Bernice Griffin, age 76, of Newark, DE departed this life May 25, 2019 at her residence.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am, Friday, May 31st, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1325 Barksdale Road, Newark, DE, where viewing will be from 10:00-10:45 am only. Interment following service and repast at Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
In lieu of flowers family is requesting memorial contributions be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.lisascottfuneral home.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019