Bernice L. Locke
Strasburg, VA - Bernice Lewis Locke, age 91, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living in Strasburg.
Bernice was the daughter of the late Eva (Twigg) and Reubin Lewis and graduated from Claymont High School in 1945. Bernice was a homemaker and before moving to Virginia was a faithful attendee of Brandywine Valley Baptist Church.
Bernice's husband of almost 70 years, Harry D. Locke, Sr. died August, 2017. She is survived by her son, Harry Daniel (Dan) Locke, Jr. and wife Deanna of Strasburg, VA; granddaughters, Rachel Mattes and husband Danny of Dover, DE; Rebecca Dillman and husband Dalton of Strasburg, VA; great-grandson Tyler Jameson Mattes. She was also preceded in death by her sister Nancy Lewis.
A viewing will begin on Monday, April 22, at 11 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be held in LawnCroft Cemetery, Linwood, PA officiated by Reverend Bo Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bernice's name to Emmanuel Church at Fishers Hill, PO Box 45, Fishers Hill, VA, 22626.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019