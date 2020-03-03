|
|
Bernice Moses
Wilmington - Bernice Moses 62 of Wilmington De passed away on Feb 29 2020 after a long illness. She retired from Emily Bissell Hospital as a CNA after 19 years.She is survived by a daughter Shaniece Moses, a grandson Shamar Davis , a sister Darlene (Thomas) Sanders of Pembroke Ga, a brother Bill (Tresa) Baker of Greenwood SC .Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Shelton Funeral Home of St.Petersburg Va are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020