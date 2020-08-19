Bertha H. (Nichols) Cahall



Bertha passed away after a short illness on August 16th in Season's Hospice in Newark, DE. She was the loving mother of three children. Bertha was born to Fred and Mildred Nichols on January 12, 1941 in Wilmington, DE.



Her early life was lived in Wilmington, in the Forty Acres area of the city and later her family moved to Middleboro Manor. She graduated from Wilmington High School.



She was a woman with a great sense of humor that could put anyone at ease in her company. She was an incredibly hard worker. Her early job was at Wiltex on Vandever Avenue in Wilmington. She made many friends there, and some of those friendships survived for more than 50 years, until her passing. Her last job was with Astra Zeneca in Wilmington. She also made many friends there that will mourn her passing.



Bertha's favorite pastimes were spending time with her family and traveling. She was always excited for any trip near or far. Some of her favorite trips were to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Florida (including Disney and Cocoa Beach), Ireland and cruising (anywhere a ship would take her). Taking her grandchildren to New York on bus trips was a highlight of her life, and theirs. The memories made on these vacations will be with all of us forever.



She was very generous with her time and money. Whether it was birthday, Christmas, vacations, amusement parks( Disney, Dutch Wonderland and Busch Gardens), she was the first to pull out her purse (which of course, matched her shoes).She was an integral part of all of her grandchildren's lives and their lives are better because of her impact. Many of them share her sarcastic sense of humor and work ethic. This is a legacy that will span generations.



Bertha was predeceased by her parents Fred and Mildred Nichols. She is survived by a sister Susan Baker (Frank), her three children, who she dedicated her life to, Stephanie Conover (Tom), Daphne Mullett (Dave) and Buddy Cahall (Lisa). She is survived by seven grandchildren ;Allyson Larocca, Gabe Rispoli, Jeanine Allen, Ryan Mullett, Zachary Mullett , Tyler Conover and Katie Cahall. She is also survived by five great grandchildren; Mikayla, Alex, Lizzy , Sophia and Stephen. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins, including one very special cousin ,Vera Jackimek.



Due to the COVID pandemic there will be no services. When appropriate, there will be a memorial for close friends and family.



The family would like to thanks the staff of Season's Hospice for their care of our mother during this difficult time. We would also like to thank all of those who have reached out in support, Without our friends and extended family this would have been impossible to bear.









