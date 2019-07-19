|
Bertha J. (Duke) Tosh
Chapel Hill, NC - Mrs. Bertha J. Tosh ("Bert"), age 77, formerly of Newark, DE, died peacefully on Thursday, July 4th, 2019. Mrs. Tosh was born in Cumberland, MD, on January 13, 1942, daughter of the late Henry K., and Elizabeth (Munro) Duke. She grew up in LaVale, MD, and met her husband in the third grade. They were married in 1963. A graduate of The University of Connecticut (CT), as a Speech Therapist, she worked briefly in the Buffalo, NY School System. While supporting the home, she volunteered for organizations and causes such as, League of Women Voters, desegregation efforts in New Castle County, DE, Suicide Hotline, and various church efforts with their church in Tonawanda, NY; The Newark Presbyterian Church, Newark, DE; and The New Ark United Church of Christ, Newark, DE where she and Jack were charter members.
She is survived by; daughter, Kristen Zuco and husband Tony, of Chapel Hill, NC, and their daughters, Isabella, Sienna, Milana and Talia; son Scott Tosh and wife Becky, of Clermont, FL, and their daughters, Paige, Darby and Laney; and son Andrew Tosh and wife, Cari, of Austin, TX, and their children Chloe Tosh and Kyle Anderson. She is also survived by her sister, Ilsa Dickinson and brother-in-law, Richard Tosh. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John A. Tosh, her sister, Elizabeth Tosh, and brother-in-law David Dickinson.
The Tosh family would like to thank her lifelong friends, who have supported and loved her and our family on this journey. Additionally, those that cared for her in the recent years at Brookdale Memory Care, Chapel Hill, NC. Lastly, we'd like to thank Sherry and Donna for their love and care of our Mom in very special ways, along with Perpetual Home Care & Amedisys Hospice, who supported Mom over the last 18 months.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at New Ark United Church of Christ, located at 300 E. Main Street, Newark, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , https://www.alz.org.
