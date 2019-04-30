|
|
Bessie Dvorak
Elkton, MD - Bessie Dvorak, 98, formerly of Elkton, MD passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Mrs. Dvorak retired from Avon Products, Newark, DE, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Elkton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Dvorak; and three brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include her children, James H. Dvorak (Sharon), Knightdale, NC, Kenneth P. Dvorak (Daria), Elkton, MD, and Patricia A. Dvorak Trotto (Joe), Lewes, DE; sister, Dorothy Kiloski Currier, Perryville, MD; eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton. Visitation in the church chapel from 9 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019