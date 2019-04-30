Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, DE
View Map
1920 - 2019
Bessie Dvorak Obituary
Bessie Dvorak

Elkton, MD - Bessie Dvorak, 98, formerly of Elkton, MD passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Mrs. Dvorak retired from Avon Products, Newark, DE, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Elkton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Dvorak; and three brothers and six sisters.

Survivors include her children, James H. Dvorak (Sharon), Knightdale, NC, Kenneth P. Dvorak (Daria), Elkton, MD, and Patricia A. Dvorak Trotto (Joe), Lewes, DE; sister, Dorothy Kiloski Currier, Perryville, MD; eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton. Visitation in the church chapel from 9 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
