Bessie G. Contompasis
Claymont - Bessie G. Contompasis, age 92 of Claymont, DE passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on November 8, 2019.
Bessie was born and raised in upstate New York, was predeceased by her husband Petro and is survived by her brothers Angelo (Vasso) and Gus, her children Nicholas (Linda) and Carol (John), grandchildren Jason, Stacy, Demitrios and Christina as well as eight great grandchildren.
Bessie proudly worked at the US Naval Depo during WWII, was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and a devout member of The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Bessie worked tirelessly to help build and support the Church and its community in its early years serving in several groups and charities to include: Daughters of Penelope, Church Choir, Altar Guild, Philoptochos and Young at Heart.
Bessie loved to travel and had a passion for playing cards with her friends. Along with her husband of 70 years Petro (aka Uncle Pete) she owned and operated the Christiana Body Shop in downtown Wilmington now the site of the Tubman Garret Riverfront Park.
Bessie did not like to see injustice in the world and was always a champion of the underdog with ideas and life philosophies that were ahead of her time. She loved her family and friends and in her younger years would make time to regularly visit elderly relations. She never forgot birthdays, would travel to stay in touch, could always be counted on for support if needed and there are many adults today who refer to her as a second mom. She left an imprint of strength and goodness on the world and will be lovingly remembered and missed as she moves on to her new home at 96 Paradise Lane.
A special thanks to her neighbors for being so helpful in her older years and the Righos family for a lifetime of friendship and support.
The viewing will begin at 10:00am followed by a funeral at 11:00am on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19806. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at the address listed above.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019