Bessie McIntosh
Bear, DE - Age 94 died peacefully July 6, 2019, surrounded by her immediate family. Bessie was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1951, and spent the remaining 68 years of her life loyally and faithfully helping others to study the Bible. She will always be fondly remembered for her kindness, compassion, and her willingness to help those in need. Survivors include her two sons and their wives, as well as grandchildren who live in Delaware, Massachusetts, and Michigan; also survived by nieces, nephews, and countless cherished friends. The memorial service was held privately.
