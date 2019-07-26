Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie McIntosh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie McIntosh Obituary
Bessie McIntosh

Bear, DE - Age 94 died peacefully July 6, 2019, surrounded by her immediate family. Bessie was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1951, and spent the remaining 68 years of her life loyally and faithfully helping others to study the Bible. She will always be fondly remembered for her kindness, compassion, and her willingness to help those in need. Survivors include her two sons and their wives, as well as grandchildren who live in Delaware, Massachusetts, and Michigan; also survived by nieces, nephews, and countless cherished friends. The memorial service was held privately.
Published in The News Journal from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.