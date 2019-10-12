|
Beth E. Bryson
Wilmington - Age 72, passed away peacefully in Christiana Hospital on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
She was a giving person with a kind soul. Beth was a graduate of Claymont HS and had degrees from both Neumann College and Wilmington College. She loved her work as an elementary school teacher at Baltz ES. Beth was an active leader in her community association, and she volunteered regularly at the Delaware Association for the Blind.
Beth is survived by two brothers, Noel and Robin (Cate); two nieces, Kim (Andy) and Sarah (Rob); two grand nieces, Amelia and Jill, and two grand nephews, Max and Ray.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Silverside Church, 2800 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a reception after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Delaware Association for the Blind or Reading Assist Institute.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019