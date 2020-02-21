Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Immanuel Episcopal Church, Highlands
2400 West 17th Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Immanuel Episcopal Church, Highlands
2400 West 17th Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethany Somers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethany Jayne Somers


1986 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bethany Jayne Somers Obituary
Bethany Jayne Somers

Portland - Bethany Jayne Somers was born in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1986. She went to be with The Lord on February 5, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Bethany was sweet, kind, and fun-loving. She was a creative and gifted artist, painter, and designer. She graduated from The Tatnall School in 2004 and received her degree in illustration from The Ringling College of Art & Design in Sarasota, Florida, in 2007. In her career, Bethany created many logos, album covers and promotional pieces. As a painter, her artwork was commissioned and featured in galleries. Her sense of adventure took her and her talents from coast to coast. She left an indelible mark in the field of art and in the hearts of those who loved her.

She is survived by her loving parents Joan & Wilson Somers; brother Tyler Somers, his wife Jenny, and their 4 children; brother Peter Streckfuss, his wife Ovaline, and their 5 sons; sister Victoria Young, her husband Steve, and their 3 children and many loving friends and relatives.

A Service of Remembrance & Worship will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Immanuel Episcopal Church, Highlands, 2400 West 17th Street, Wilmington, Delaware19806 where friends may visit beginning at 1:00 pm.

For online condolences, please visit

www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bethany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -