|
|
Bethany Jayne Somers
Portland - Bethany Jayne Somers was born in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1986. She went to be with The Lord on February 5, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.
Bethany was sweet, kind, and fun-loving. She was a creative and gifted artist, painter, and designer. She graduated from The Tatnall School in 2004 and received her degree in illustration from The Ringling College of Art & Design in Sarasota, Florida, in 2007. In her career, Bethany created many logos, album covers and promotional pieces. As a painter, her artwork was commissioned and featured in galleries. Her sense of adventure took her and her talents from coast to coast. She left an indelible mark in the field of art and in the hearts of those who loved her.
She is survived by her loving parents Joan & Wilson Somers; brother Tyler Somers, his wife Jenny, and their 4 children; brother Peter Streckfuss, his wife Ovaline, and their 5 sons; sister Victoria Young, her husband Steve, and their 3 children and many loving friends and relatives.
A Service of Remembrance & Worship will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Immanuel Episcopal Church, Highlands, 2400 West 17th Street, Wilmington, Delaware19806 where friends may visit beginning at 1:00 pm.
For online condolences, please visit
www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020